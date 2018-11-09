Chocolate Sugar Cookie Bars Recipe

Take your favorite cookie and turn it into a big slice bar. This dough is perfect for baking in an 8-inch pan. These bars are still perfect for bake sales or cookie swaps. We topped these chocolate sugar cookie bars with a creamy frosting and a few sprinkles for a festive touch. Simply switch out the sprinkle color to make them work all year round. What makes this recipe so perfect? You can prepare the dough up to 2 days in advance and bake the bars when you're ready. What else can you make with this Chocolate Sugar Cookie recipe? Try these creamy Chocolate Cookie Cups with Caramel Filling or these Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies topped with roasted marshmallows. 

30 mins
3 hrs 55 mins
1 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Cookie Dough
Frosting

Directions

  • Prepare the Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough: Beat butter and sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium until combined, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

  • Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. With mixer running on low speed, add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until just incorporated.

  • Shape dough into a disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Prepare the Bar Cookies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides of pan with parchment paper, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over 2 sides. 5. Press chilled dough into an even layer in prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until dry to the touch, about 22 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Lift baked cookie dough from pan using parchment paper as handles, and place on a cutting board.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Beat unsalted butter and cream cheese with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low, and, with mixer running, gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth. Add heavy cream and vanilla extract, and beat on medium-high speed until blended, about 20 seconds.

  • Spread frosting on baked cookie dough and cut into 18 triangles. Sprinkle with nonpareils.

