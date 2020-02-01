Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Perfect for birthdays and special celebrations, this rich and fudgy dessert is like a chocolate-dipped strawberry in cake form. We paired dark chocolate cake with fluffy buttercream that gets its flavor and pretty pink color from fresh berries. Make sure to chop up the strawberries very well (or chop them up in a food processor) so that they easily blend into the frosting. When making the cake layers, cream the butter and sugar until the mixture is very fluffy and almost white in color. This will make the cake crumb extra tender and light. You can bake the cake layers one day in advance. Wrap each layer tightly in plastic wrap and store them in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble the cake. Fresh whole strawberries make a pretty topper, but to make this dessert even more impressive, arrange a few chocolate-dipped strawberries on the cake before slicing and serving it.