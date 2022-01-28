Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
Recipe Summary test
Rich, chocolatey, and deceptively simple to make, truffles are an incredibly versatile sweet with endless possibility. They can serve as a sophisticated addition to a dessert spread or make a special gift from the kitchen for holidays and beyond. To give the truffles in this recipe their berry flavor (and vibrant color!) we used freeze-dried raspberries. If you can't find them at your local market, try searching at a health food grocer. They can also be purchased online. Freeze-dried strawberries—sometimes a bit easier to source—also make a tasty substitution. To ensure success, take care not to heat the cream beyond the moment it begins to bubble around the edges. If it boils, it could scorch the chocolate, rendering it inedible. To keep your hands from getting too sticky while you roll, keep a bowl of cool water beside your workspace to lightly sprinkle them with as needed.