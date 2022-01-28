Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles

By Joy Howard

25 mins
4 hrs 25 mins
Rich, chocolatey, and deceptively simple to make, truffles are an incredibly versatile sweet with endless possibility. They can serve as a sophisticated addition to a dessert spread or make a special gift from the kitchen for holidays and beyond. To give the truffles in this recipe their berry flavor (and vibrant color!) we used freeze-dried raspberries. If you can't find them at your local market, try searching at a health food grocer. They can also be purchased online. Freeze-dried strawberries—sometimes a bit easier to source—also make a tasty substitution. To ensure success, take care not to heat the cream beyond the moment it begins to bubble around the edges. If it boils, it could scorch the chocolate, rendering it inedible. To keep your hands from getting too sticky while you roll, keep a bowl of cool water beside your workspace to lightly sprinkle them with as needed.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the chocolate chips into a heat-safe bowl. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the cream and butter to a simmer. (Do not boil.) Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate, let sit a minute or two, then whisk until smooth. Stir in the vanilla, 2 generous pinches of salt, and 3 tablespoons crushed raspberries, scraping down the sides as needed.

  • Tap the bottom of the bowl on your work surface so the ganache has a smooth top. Refrigerate the ganache until firm, about 4 hours.

  • Place the remaining crushed raspberries in a bowl. Scoop a heaping teaspoon of the ganache and roll it into a ball. Gently toss it in the crushed raspberries to coat, then place it on a baking sheet or plate. Repeat with the remaining raspberries and ganache. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Makes about 2 dozen truffles.

