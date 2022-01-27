Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

Attention chocoholics!

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Our Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake might be the definition of decadence. Fresh raspberry purée, fruit spread, and bittersweet chocolate mingle, tapering each other with notes of sweet, tart, and dark. We pack freeze-dried raspberries into the chocolate wafer crust, raspberry jam into the sauce swirled on the cheesecake surface, and fresh raspberries in the topping. The end result: a perfect balance of chocolate and raspberries. The cheesecake filling itself is dense but "wonderfully chocolatey," as the Test Kitchen notes. Buttermilk and sour cream provide a subtle tang, cutting the sugar. As for the crust—a little sweet, a little salty, a little fruity, and a little sour—it hits all the right notes. When baking, be sure to put the cheesecake on a baking sheet so that butter doesn't drip onto the bottom of the oven and burn. The center will be slightly wobbly when you pull it out of the oven, but the outer ring should be set.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process fresh raspberries in the bowl of a food processor until completely smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain mixture through a fine mesh wire strainer into a small bowl (you will have about ¾ cup juice); discard seeds. Place strained raspberry puree, fruit spread, lemon zest and juice, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced to about ½ cup, 13 to 15 minutes. Set sauce aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray, and place on a baking sheet to catch any drips.

  • Place chocolate wafer cookies and freeze-dried raspberries in a food processor. Process until finely ground, about 1 minute. Add melted butter and salt, and process until crumbs are evenly moistened, about 30 seconds. Transfer crumb mixture to prepared pan. Press into bottom and 2 inches up sides of pan using the back of a cup measure to get clean edges and a tight seal. Bake in preheated oven until crust is set, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F. 

  • Place chocolate chips and cream in a medium-size microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals on HIGH (100%) power, mixing after each interval, until mixture is melted and smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from microwave, and set aside.

  • Add cream cheese, sour cream, and remaining 1 cup sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat at medium speed until smooth and combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition and scraping down sides of  bowl as needed. Add vanilla and melted chocolate mixture; mix on medium speed until incorporated, about 1 minute.

  • Pour batter into prepared crust. Dollop reserved raspberry sauce over batter, and use a knife or toothpick to swirl together. Bake in preheated oven until outer edge of cheesecake is set but center still jiggles slightly, 60 to 70 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool at room temperature 1 hour. Cover with plastic wrap, and transfer to refrigerator to chill at least 4 hours and up to overnight.  

  • Remove cheesecake from springform pan, and garnish with fresh raspberries before serving.

