Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
Our Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake might be the definition of decadence. Fresh raspberry purée, fruit spread, and bittersweet chocolate mingle, tapering each other with notes of sweet, tart, and dark. We pack freeze-dried raspberries into the chocolate wafer crust, raspberry jam into the sauce swirled on the cheesecake surface, and fresh raspberries in the topping. The end result: a perfect balance of chocolate and raspberries. The cheesecake filling itself is dense but "wonderfully chocolatey," as the Test Kitchen notes. Buttermilk and sour cream provide a subtle tang, cutting the sugar. As for the crust—a little sweet, a little salty, a little fruity, and a little sour—it hits all the right notes. When baking, be sure to put the cheesecake on a baking sheet so that butter doesn't drip onto the bottom of the oven and burn. The center will be slightly wobbly when you pull it out of the oven, but the outer ring should be set.