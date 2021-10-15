If you're trying to choose between two of our favorite fall dessert flavors, chocolate and pumpkin, why not serve both? Our Chocolate Pumpkin Pie is the best of both worlds. A crumbly, crispy, chocolate graham cracker crust is gently perfumed by pumpkin pie spice, while a healthy amount of semisweet chocolate adds a rich intensity to the pumpkin filling. When making this chocolate-pumpkin treat, our Test Kitchen suggests using the bottom of a measuring spoon to press the crust into the bottom of the pie pan and to use your fingers to press it up the sides. It's essential to make sure your pie dish is the correct size, as the recipe's filling makes for a full pie. As long as your pie pan is large enough, there will be no spills. You'll want to pull it out of the oven while it's still wobbly, as this prevents cracking as it cools. Let the pie chill for a minimum of four hours to ensure beautiful slices, and then serve with slightly sweetened whipped cream. The whipped cream is a light counterbalance to the rich chocolate flavor and delicate spice.