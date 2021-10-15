Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated

Everything you love about about chocolate torte and pumpkin pie all in one delicious package.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cool:
2 hrs
chill:
4 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you're trying to choose between two of our favorite fall dessert flavors, chocolate and pumpkin, why not serve both? Our Chocolate Pumpkin Pie is the best of both worlds. A crumbly, crispy, chocolate graham cracker crust is gently perfumed by pumpkin pie spice, while a healthy amount of semisweet chocolate adds a rich intensity to the pumpkin filling. When making this chocolate-pumpkin treat, our Test Kitchen suggests using the bottom of a measuring spoon to press the crust into the bottom of the pie pan and to use your fingers to press it up the sides. It's essential to make sure your pie dish is the correct size, as the recipe's filling makes for a full pie. As long as your pie pan is large enough, there will be no spills. You'll want to pull it out of the oven while it's still wobbly, as this prevents cracking as it cools. Let the pie chill for a minimum of four hours to ensure beautiful slices, and then serve with slightly sweetened whipped cream. The whipped cream is a light counterbalance to the rich chocolate flavor and delicate spice.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar, salt, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Press crumb mixture into bottom and up sides of pie plate. Bake in preheated oven until firm, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer pie plate to a wire rack to cool while preparing filling.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the Filling: Combine chocolate chips and butter in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on MEDIUM (50% power) until melted and smooth, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds; set aside.

  • Whisk together pumpkin, eggs, half-and-half, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, salt, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Whisk one-third of pumpkin mixture into melted chocolate mixture until combined. Whisk in remaining two-thirds pumpkin mixture until thoroughly combined.

  • Place prepared piecrust on a rimmed baking sheet. Carefully pour pumpkin mixture into piecrust. Bake in preheated oven until center is set but still a little jiggly, 50 to 55 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack and cool completely, about 2 hours. Cover and chill until completely chilled, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/16/2021