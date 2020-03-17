Chocolate Pudding Pie

A chocolate pudding pie is noteworthy because of the creamy richness that comes from a homemade pudding base and the incorporation of chopped dark chocolate into the warm custard before it cools. The homemade pudding is made by heating milk, cocoa powder, and instant coffee on the stove and whisking some of it into a mixture of sugar, cornstarch, and egg yolks. This is then added back to the remaining milk on the stove and whisked until thickened to a rich pudding consistency. Once the custard reaches this stage, it’s removed from the heat and the warmth of the custard gently melts butter and chopped chocolate so it easily incorporates along with the perfumed sweetness of vanilla extract.At this point, the enriched pudding is ready to be poured into a graham cracker crust and chilled for a few hours. The filling firms slightly in the fridge to create a beautifully sliceable pie that tastes unmistakably like decadent chocolate pudding. The pie is then ready to be topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped dark chocolate for a treat that is both reminiscent of chocolate pudding from childhood while also nodding to the sophisticated flavors of high-quality dark chocolate. The instant coffee incorporated into the filling only enhances the chocolaty-ness of the pie without making the pie taste like coffee, and if you prefer the robustness of dark chocolate, substitute Dutch-processed cocoa powder for the regular cocoa powder called for in the recipe.

By Micah A Leal
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine milk, cocoa powder, and instant coffee in a saucepan. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add egg yolks to sugar mixture and whisk until lightened in color, 1 to 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place saucepan with milk over medium-high and heat while whisking until just beginning to steam but not boiling. Remove from heat. Slowly stream 1 cup of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolk mixture while whisking. When completely combined, return saucepan to medium heat, and whisk milk while slowly streaming in the egg mixture. Whisk constantly until mixture thickens and a few bubbles break the surface while whisking, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla, and 2 ounces chopped chocolate until fully melted and combined.

  • Pour pudding filling into graham cracker crust and spread evenly with a spoon. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Garnish with whipped cream and chopped chocolate.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/08/2020