Chocolate Pudding
Looking for an easy crowd-pleasing, chocolate dessert? Try this decadent, made from scratch chocolate pudding recipe. Designed to be served in individual compotes or ramekins, this is an easy make ahead solution for busy party hostesses.This homemade chocolate pudding recipe only requires 9 ingredients and 15 minutes of hands-on time. Whip it up a big batch the day before the party begins and let it chill overnight. Sneak away from the table after the main course to dish the chocolate pudding into small ramekins and garnish with whip cream or almonds. You can also encourage the health-conscious guests to indulge, because this clocks in at only 300 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving. Once you've committed this simple chocolate pudding recipe to memory, experiment with an variation on it like raspberry or espresso.
Recipe Twists to Try:
Chocolate-Espresso Pudding: Whisk together milk, sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt, adding 1 Tbsp. instant espresso to milk mixture. Proceed with recipe as directed. Per 1/2 cup: Calories 260; Fat 3g (sat 8g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Protein 4g; Carb 5g; Fiber 7g; Chol 44mg; Iron 1mg; Sodium 123mg; Calc 207mg
Raspberry-Chocolate Pudding: Prepare pudding as directed through Step Microwave 1/3 cup raspberry jam in a small microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 30 seconds or until melted. Spoon 1 Tbsp. melted jam into bottom of each individual serving dish, and top each with 1/2 cup pudding and 1 Tbsp. whipped topping. Stir 1 tsp. water into remaining melted jam, and drizzle 1/2 tsp. jam mixture on top of whipped topping on each pudding. Garnish with fresh raspberries, if desired. Per 1/2 cup: Calories 312; Fat 3g (sat 8g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Protein 3g; Carb 1g; Fiber 7g; Chol 44mg; Iron 1mg; Sodium 123mg; Calc 206mg