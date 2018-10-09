Chocolate Pudding

Looking for an easy crowd-pleasing, chocolate dessert? Try this decadent, made from scratch chocolate pudding recipe. Designed to be served in individual compotes or ramekins, this is an easy make ahead solution for busy party hostesses.This homemade chocolate pudding recipe only requires 9 ingredients and 15 minutes of hands-on time. Whip it up a big batch the day before the party begins and let it chill overnight. Sneak away from the table after the main course to dish the chocolate pudding into small ramekins and garnish with whip cream or almonds. You can also encourage the health-conscious guests to indulge, because this clocks in at only 300 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving. Once you've committed this simple chocolate pudding recipe to memory, experiment with an variation on it like raspberry or espresso. 

By Beth Eaton, Birmingham, Alabama

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
  • Whisk together milk, sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a medium-size heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until mixture is hot. Gradually whisk 1/3 cup hot milk mixture into egg. Whisk egg mixture into remaining hot milk mixture.

  • Cook, whisking constantly, 3 minutes or until mixture thickens. Remove from heat, and add chopped chocolate, stirring until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into a glass bowl. Place heavy-duty plastic wrap directly on warm mixture (to prevent a film from forming), and chill 2 hours or until pudding is completely cool.

  • Spoon 1/2 cup pudding into each of 5 individual serving dishes, and top each with 1 Tbsp. whipped topping. Garnish, if desired.

Chocolate-Espresso Pudding: Whisk together milk, sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt, adding 1 Tbsp. instant espresso to milk mixture. Proceed with recipe as directed. Per 1/2 cup: Calories 260; Fat 3g (sat 8g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Protein 4g; Carb 5g; Fiber 7g; Chol 44mg; Iron 1mg; Sodium 123mg; Calc 207mg

Raspberry-Chocolate Pudding: Prepare pudding as directed through Step Microwave 1/3 cup raspberry jam in a small microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 30 seconds or until melted. Spoon 1 Tbsp. melted jam into bottom of each individual serving dish, and top each with 1/2 cup pudding and 1 Tbsp. whipped topping. Stir 1 tsp. water into remaining melted jam, and drizzle 1/2 tsp. jam mixture on top of whipped topping on each pudding. Garnish with fresh raspberries, if desired. Per 1/2 cup: Calories 312; Fat 3g (sat 8g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Protein 3g; Carb 1g; Fiber 7g; Chol 44mg; Iron 1mg; Sodium 123mg; Calc 206mg

