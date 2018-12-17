Chocolate Peppermint Bark

A giftworthy holiday candy with so few ingredients, it's no wonder our Chocolate Peppermint Bark is a Southern Christmas staple. If you've never made a Christmas bark before, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how simple this sweet candy is to create. Though there are many variations on this holiday classic, our tried-and-true, Test Kitchen-approved approach uses milk chocolate, small pretzel sticks, soft peppermint candies, and crumbles of chocolate sandwich cookies.How do you melt the chocolate? While you can temper the chocolate if you choose, we recommend the faster microwavable method. Just make sure you stop and stir the milk chocolate morsels at 30-45 second intervals to avoid scorching your chocolate base. From there, all it takes is a little spreading, ingredient sprinkling, and cooling before you can break or cut your homemade Christmas candy for friends and family to enjoy.

hands-on:
25 mins
cool:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 3/4 lb.
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line 1 (15- x 10-inch) jelly-roll pan with parchment paper; grease with butter. Microwave milk chocolate morsels in a large bowl at HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring at 45-second intervals. Gently stir in cookie pieces, pretzel sticks, and 3/4 cup coarsely chopped candies. Spread in prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup coarsely chopped candies. Let stand until firm (about 6 hours). Break or cut into pieces. Store in a cool place up to 3 days.

Chef's Notes

We tested with Oreo Double Delight Mint 'N Creme Cookies.

Do not freeze bark. Freezing will cause a powdery white coating called bloom

