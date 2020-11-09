Chocolate-Pecan Tassies

Rating: Unrated

These gussied-up pecan tassies are perfect for cookie tins.

By Sarah Epperson

35 mins
3 hrs
20 mini pies
Hankering for a new twist on a tried-and-true Southern cookie? Prepare to be utterly charmed by our Chocolate-Pecan Tassies. Sure, you already know and love classic Pecan Tassies, which combine the warm, gooey filling of pecan pie with a shortbread cookie crust. We’ve taken this ultimate dessert mash-up a step further by adding chocolate. The addition of cocoa into the crust makes these bite-sized wonders just unconventional enough to earn you top marks for creativity with the cookie swap crew.

Break out the mini muffin tray for these bite-sized beauties. The size and sturdiness of these treats make them ideal for filling cookie plates or tins. Plus, only 35 minutes of active time yields 20 mini pies. Talk about a no-fuss feat.

Pro tip from the Test Kitchen: Freezing your pie crust before baking ensures that it will hold its shape and that the pecan filling does not soak into the crust. To keep things elegant, garnish each tassie with a single pecan. We’d like to submit these Chocolate-Pecan Tassies as proof that any dessert can be improved with chocolate.

Ingredients

Chocolate Crusts
Filling
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Chocolate Crusts: Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add egg yolk, flour, cocoa, and salt. Beat until fully combined, about 1 minute. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill 2 hours. 

  • Coat a 24-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Uncover dough; shape into 20 (1-inch) balls. Gently press each ball into bottom and up sides of 20 prepared muffin cups. Place in freezer, uncovered, until ready to use.

  • Prepare the Filling: Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together egg, granulated sugar, corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla, and salt in a glass measuring cup or a small bowl until smooth.

  • Remove Chocolate Crusts from freezer; fill each with about ½ teaspoon finely chopped pecans. Carefully drizzle Filling over pecans to come about three-fourths up the sides of each crust. Top each with 2 pecan halves.

  • Bake in preheated oven until mostly dry to the touch and crust is set, about 18 minutes. Cool 15 minutes in muffin pan. Run a small knife around edge of each crust. Lift from pan; place on a serving platter. Cool completely, about 15 minutes. 

  • Place chopped chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on 50% power until melted, stirring every 30 seconds (about 1 minute total). Transfer melted chocolate to a small piping bag or a ziplock plastic bag with 1 small corner snipped off, and drizzle chocolate over cooled tassies.

