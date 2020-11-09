Hankering for a new twist on a tried-and-true Southern cookie? Prepare to be utterly charmed by our Chocolate-Pecan Tassies. Sure, you already know and love classic Pecan Tassies, which combine the warm, gooey filling of pecan pie with a shortbread cookie crust. We’ve taken this ultimate dessert mash-up a step further by adding chocolate. The addition of cocoa into the crust makes these bite-sized wonders just unconventional enough to earn you top marks for creativity with the cookie swap crew.

Break out the mini muffin tray for these bite-sized beauties. The size and sturdiness of these treats make them ideal for filling cookie plates or tins. Plus, only 35 minutes of active time yields 20 mini pies. Talk about a no-fuss feat.