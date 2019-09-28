Chocolate-Pecan Phyllo Turnovers

Pecan pie fans will love these sweet little turnovers. Each phyllo triangle is filled with a mixture of toasted nuts, cinnamon, cardamom, honey, and chocolate chips, making them gooey on the inside and crisp on the outside. Allow the phyllo to fully thaw overnight in the refrigerator so that it will be less prone to sticking together. You will probably have several leftover phyllo sheets, which can be used if a few sheets stick together or tear beyond repair. Although the turnovers should be served soon after they have been baked, you can assemble the turnovers up to five days in advance and store them, covered, in the refrigerator. These turnovers make great treats for kids and adults on special holidays.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

40 mins
40 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Yield:
1 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Beat sugar, honey, cinnamon, cardamom, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the butter with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium-high speed until well combined and creamy, about 3 minutes. Stir in pecans and 1/3 cup of the chocolate chips. Set aside.

  • Place remaining 1/2 cup butter in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds.

  • Place 1 phyllo sheet on a work surface. (Cover remaining sheets with a damp paper towel to prevent drying.) Brush phyllo lightly with a small amount of melted butter. Top with another sheet; brush lightly with butter. Top with a third sheet; brush lightly with butter. Cut stack lengthwise into thirds. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of pecan mixture onto 1 end of each phyllo strip. Fold 1 corner of phyllo over filling to form a triangle; keep folding along length of strip. Place triangle, seam side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush lightly with butter. Repeat with remaining phyllo, butter, and filling to make 18 turnovers. Reserve any remaining sheets for another use.

  • Bake turnovers in preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool turnovers on baking sheet 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Place remaining 1/3 cup chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted and smooth, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Spoon melted chocolate into a small ziplock plastic bag. Seal bag, and snip a tiny hole in 1 corner. Squeeze to drizzle chocolate over turnovers. Let stand until set, about 20 minutes.

