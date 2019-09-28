Chocolate-Pecan Phyllo Turnovers
Pecan pie fans will love these sweet little turnovers. Each phyllo triangle is filled with a mixture of toasted nuts, cinnamon, cardamom, honey, and chocolate chips, making them gooey on the inside and crisp on the outside. Allow the phyllo to fully thaw overnight in the refrigerator so that it will be less prone to sticking together. You will probably have several leftover phyllo sheets, which can be used if a few sheets stick together or tear beyond repair. Although the turnovers should be served soon after they have been baked, you can assemble the turnovers up to five days in advance and store them, covered, in the refrigerator. These turnovers make great treats for kids and adults on special holidays.