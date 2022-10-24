Jump to recipe

Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.

Although this recipe is fairly easy to make as is, you can make it a breeze to prepare by swapping our All-Butter Pie Dough for a store-bought piecrust.

The trick to making sure custard pies like this one are perfectly baked is to remember the phrase "jiggle like Jell-o, not wiggle like a wave." This means that when you test the pie for doneness, the center should jiggle slightly like Jell-o, as residual heat will set the middle while it cools. If it wiggles (like a wave), the pie needs a little more time in the oven, as it's still slightly too loose.