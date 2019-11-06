Chocolate-Pecan Biscotti Recipe
This twice-baked Italian biscotti (cookie) is an ideal treat to be served at breakfast or holiday brunch, when you want something just a little bit chocolatey and sweet. Or add them to a cookie tin filled with other favorite holiday cookies. Save some for yourself, because these Chocolate-Pecan Biscotti taste great with an afternoon cup of coffee. Start by blending softened butter and sugar until creamy, then add eggs and vanilla. Stir dry ingredients together and gradually blend into the butter mixture, then add chopped nuts. If you like to play with your food, you will love this recipe. Dust your hands with powdered sugar and divide the dough in half. Roll portions into logs, place on baking sheet and bake. After the biscotti logs have cooled, use a sharp serrated knife to gently saw the logs into slices, then bake again. Watch these slices close – they are cut thin and you don't want them to get too dark.