Chocolate-Pecan Biscotti Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This twice-baked Italian biscotti (cookie) is an ideal treat to be served at breakfast or holiday brunch, when you want something just a little bit chocolatey and sweet. Or add them to a cookie tin filled with other favorite holiday cookies. Save some for yourself, because these Chocolate-Pecan Biscotti taste great with an afternoon cup of coffee. Start by blending softened butter and sugar until creamy, then add eggs and vanilla. Stir dry ingredients together and gradually blend into the butter mixture, then add chopped nuts. If you like to play with your food, you will love this recipe. Dust your hands with powdered sugar and divide the dough in half. Roll portions into logs, place on baking sheet and bake. After the biscotti logs have cooled, use a sharp serrated knife to gently saw the logs into slices, then bake again. Watch these slices close – they are cut thin and you don't want them to get too dark.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
About 4 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and granulated sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low speed until just combined. Beat in chopped pecans until just combined.

  • Lightly dust hands with powdered sugar. Divide dough in half. Shape each dough portion into a 12- x 3-inch log. Arrange logs 2 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

  • Bake in preheated oven 25 minutes. Cool on baking sheet 30 minutes. Cut each log diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick slices using a serrated knife (use a gentle sawing motion). Arrange slices side by side on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

  • Return to oven, and bake at 350°F 7 to 8 minutes. Turn slices over, and bake until dry and crisp, an additional 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to wire racks, and cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store cookies in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022