Almost like a brownie, this cake is the best of both worlds.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
15 mins
bake:
45 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. The proof? This Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake.

Our Test Kitchen calls this "a brownie cake." You get the crisp, crackly crust on both the top and the edges—and of course, the gooey, super-chocolatey center. Beating the eggs and sugar together until light and fluffy is a brownie technique that produces that signature shiny, crackly crust. Chopped almonds add textural contrast to this rich cake, while thinly-sliced pear brings a note of freshness. This recipe calls for Bosc pears. A firm, honey-sweet pick, it's good for baking. Press near the stem end of fruit to check it for ripeness—a firm ripe pear is best here so the thin slices hold their shape.

Serve this cake with a stout or porter, or a tall glass of milk. A scoop of ice cream on top would also be lovely.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line bottom of a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with parchment paper. Spray with baking spray.

  • Place 2 cups of the chocolate in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted, about 1½ minutes. Stir in oil until smooth.

  • Beat eggs and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until pale in color and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in melted chocolate mixture. Fold in flour and cocoa until just combined. Fold in remaining 1 cup chopped chocolate until combined. Spoon into skillet; smooth with a spatula. Top with pear and almonds.

  • Bake in preheated oven until edges are crisp but center is still slightly gooey, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool in skillet on a wire rack until room temperature, about 1 hour. 

