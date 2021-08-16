Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake

You're doing your best to beat the heat this summer—shouldn't your containers do the same? Sweltering temps can take a toll on your favorite planters, so we have a few ideas for you. These plant-combination ideas will help you construct a container garden full of heat-resistant plants that will thrive even on triple-digit days. These containers love full sun and heat, and implementing these tips will help your garden coast smoothly through the dog days—calm, cool, and collected. Most of these container gardens require minimal watering, a convenient characteristic that ensures you won't have to slather on sunscreen morning, noon, and night to keep thirsty planters quenched.