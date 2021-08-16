Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake
Almost like a brownie, this cake is the best of both worlds.
Recipe Summary
This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. The proof? This Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake.
Our Test Kitchen calls this "a brownie cake." You get the crisp, crackly crust on both the top and the edges—and of course, the gooey, super-chocolatey center. Beating the eggs and sugar together until light and fluffy is a brownie technique that produces that signature shiny, crackly crust. Chopped almonds add textural contrast to this rich cake, while thinly-sliced pear brings a note of freshness. This recipe calls for Bosc pears. A firm, honey-sweet pick, it's good for baking. Press near the stem end of fruit to check it for ripeness—a firm ripe pear is best here so the thin slices hold their shape.
Serve this cake with a stout or porter, or a tall glass of milk. A scoop of ice cream on top would also be lovely.