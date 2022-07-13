Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie 

Two adored flavors combine for an unforgettable summer dessert.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
chill:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Cold, sweet, and a little bit salty, this make-ahead icebox pie recipe is everything you want in a summer dessert. This icebox pie marries the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a Nutter Butter crust and velvety bittersweet chocolate custard. It's topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped chocolate covered peanuts for an impressive looking pie that requires only 20 minutes of hands-on work. To make neat, round dollops of whipped cream, use an ice-cream or cookie scoop. Unlike summer fruit pies, this pie requires only a short trip to the oven and is made from pantry staples like condensed milk and cookies for a low-effort dessert. For slices as pretty as the pie, dip your knife in a glass of warm water before slicing, then wipe it clean in between each slice.

Whipped Cream

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Place cookies in a food processor; process until finely ground, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Measure 2 3/4 cups cookie crumbs into a medium bowl; discard any remaining crumbs. Stir melted butter into crumbs in bowl until combined. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 20 minutes.

  • During final 10 minutes cool time, whisk together cornstarch and egg yolks in a medium saucepan until smooth. Gradually whisk in sweetened condensed milk, milk, and vanilla until combined. Bring to a simmer over medium, whisking constantly. Continue simmering, whisking constantly, until thickened to a pudding-like consistency, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in chocolate chips until melted and smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into cooled crust; discard solids. Smooth pie top. Refrigerate, uncovered, until set, at least 8 hours up to 2 days. 

  • Decorate pie with whipped cream dollops around edge; garnish with chopped peanuts. 

Whipped Cream

  • Beat whipping cream, vanilla bean paste, and powdered sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until frothy, 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high; continue beating until stiff peaks form, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Use immediately, or chill in an airtight container (up to 4 hours).

