Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Whether you’re celebrating or simply enjoying a Sunday at home, there’s hardly a situation these Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes can’t make better…much, much better. Rich, moist, and brimming with chocolate flavor, these party-worthy cupcakes are piped with a Peanut Butter Buttercream that has just the right amount of flavor–noticeably peanut butter in taste, but not so intense that you feel like you just ate a spoonful of peanut butter straight from the jar. Salt in the buttercream and peanut topping gives this dessert just the right touch of salty taste to cut through the sweetness of the chocolate cake. While baking, we suggest using a portion scoop to spoon the batter into your paper cupcake liners. This will ensure consistency in size and baking rate. Serve with vanilla ice cream, a big glass of milk, or coffee (with Bailey’s if you’re feeling fun).