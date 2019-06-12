Even though most chocolate mousse cakes are usually made of one thick layer of mousse with a very thin layer of crust, we're firm believers that a rich mousse is best balanced with something more substantial than a negligible amount of crust. Don't misunderstand us, we're not afraid of chocolatey richness (this cake is made of three distinct layers of chocolate), but we think a layer of velvety chocolate cake should be almost as thick as the layer of mousse on top of it. This balances the silky mousse with something fluffy and slightly salty. On top of this marriage of chocolate cake with chocolate mousse, we spread a thin layer of dark chocolate ganache, for decadence in taste and appearance. Finally, we recommend serving this dessert with fresh berries. Their simple sweetness and slight acidity allows you to enjoy more of the dessert than you could on its own. Altogether, this cake upholds one classic principle: chocolate is made to be enjoyed on its own, in various forms, and with little distraction.