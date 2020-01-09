Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies
There's no better way to spread love than with a homemade chocolate treat on Valentine's Day. Whenever I'm baking batches of individual sweets for gifting, I like to keep things simple and use some store-bought components to save time. These adorable linzer heart cookies are made with basic chocolate shortbread and filled with ready-made marshmallow crème—no icing or special filling required! They're fun to decorate too. You can tint the marshmallow pink or red with a little food coloring and then top it with sprinkles or sparkly sanding sugar. Best of all, the cookies are so cute that you don't need to spend a fortune on fancy packaging. Wrap them in cellophane bags tied up with ribbon, and add a note for each of your valentines.