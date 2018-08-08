Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread Recipe
A chocolate swirl adds a decadent twist to your usual loaf of pumpkin bread. These marbled loaves start with one basic batter that is flavored two different ways. Use a stand mixer to make the basic batter, then divide it into two bowls, and hand stir in the pumpkin and chocolate components to each bowl. This delicious recipe can be divided into eight 5 3⁄4- x 3 1⁄4-inch mini loaf pans. Bake the loaves as directed, but start testing for doneness after 25 minutes in the oven.