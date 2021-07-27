Don't be fooled by the ingredients. What appears to be a basic vanilla cake is actually a towering, two-layer creation swirled with rich chocolate batter. To ensure your layers are nice and even, try using a kitchen scale, which is an essential tool that belongs in every kitchen. If you don't have one, use a measuring cup to divide the batter into the pans for best results. The frosting is a thick, indulgent chocolate concoction, helped along by the two pounds of powdered sugar, which is mellowed by the tang of the cream cheese and the bitterness of the unsweetened cocoa. There's plenty to coat every inch of this cake, but for a presentation that lends relaxed elegance, opt for a naked cake—that is, don't frost the sides (or if you do, coat it with an extremely thin, nearly translucent layer of frosting). However you choose to decorate, this cake will dazzle wherever it is served: from the after school snack sideboard with a big glass of milk to the tea-time table amidst the finger sandwiches and petit-fours. Whoever said basic is boring hasn't yet met this Chocolate Marble Cake recipe.