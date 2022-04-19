Chocolate Icebox Cake
Chocolate is the best way to end a summer celebration.
During the summertime, you'll be hard-pressed to convince us to turn on our ovens. It's already warm enough outside, for goodness sake! This recipe for Chocolate Icebox Cake, which comes from our beloved Southern Living Party Cookbook, is the simple dessert that you'll make again and again throughout sweltering Southern summers.
Sure, you could arrange a platter of fresh fruit as the finale for your barbecue, but this Chocolate Icebox Cake is really something special. Icebox cakes require no baking whatsoever, making them perfect for the summer heat. This dessert is composed of layered ladyfingers, silky chocolate mousse, and sliced almonds. The chocolate mouse is fluffy, light, and airy, with richness from tempered egg yolks. The lady fingers in the middle layer soften slightly, while the bottom layer holds onto a little crunch. The almond extract comes through in the mousse, giving the chocolate an almost cherry-like flavor.
Like all icebox desserts, the cake must be assembled ahead of time. The cake can be chilled for up to one day, but it's best to top it with the whipped cream just before serving. Try this recipe and be prepared to share the recipe with all of your guests.