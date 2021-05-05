For all the chocolate lovers out there, this snack will hit home. It relies on a substantial amount of chocolate hazelnut spread to keep the apple slices stuck together and chocolate granola. Feel free to use chocolate granola in all the sandwiches if you'd like, but we chose to do half our sandwiches with the granola and half with chopped almonds for some variety in flavor. For the apples, we chose Red Delicious and Granny Smith, two apples with a very different flavor palette. While they vary in taste, they are both firm apples which provide delicious crunch when you bite into the assembled snack. Red Delicious and Granny Smith apples both have very distinct tastes, respectively bitter and tart. These flavors are offset nicely by the rich chocolate hazelnut spread for a palette that's rounded out evenly. We kept the Red Delicious apple slices and Granny Smith apple slices separate in our sandwiches, but if you feel like experimenting try mixing them together in each sandwich for even more flavor. Cut your apples to a medium thickness so they're sturdy enough to hold the sandwich together but easy enough to bite into. Once you try one of these Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches, afternoon snacks will be a lot more exciting. Trust us, you'll want more than one.