You may be used to dry, brittle gingerbread characters that've been sitting out on the counter for days—pretty to look at, but unpleasant to eat. But this year, we're making gingerbread that you'll actually want to eat right off the cookie sheet. With the help of a not-so-secret ingredient—chocolate—gingerbread gets a new name this holiday season. Our Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies make a festive addition to any holiday cookie tin or platter.