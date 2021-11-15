Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love these festive cookies.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
You may be used to dry, brittle gingerbread characters that've been sitting out on the counter for days—pretty to look at, but unpleasant to eat. But this year, we're making gingerbread that you'll actually want to eat right off the cookie sheet. With the help of a not-so-secret ingredient—chocolate—gingerbread gets a new name this holiday season. Our Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies make a festive addition to any holiday cookie tin or platter.
Rich dark chocolate cocoa powder and a circular shape give this classic a new twist. The royal icing used to decorate the cookies starts with meringue powder, which makes it a little less fussy than recipes that call for real eggs. We recommend applying the icing using a piping bag with a writing tip, but if you don't have one, a plastic sandwich bag with a tiny corner snipped off will do. Find our complete guide to cookie decorating here.