The shape of these cookies isn’t the only thing that makes them a deliciously unconventional. The addition of dark cocoa powder gives them a rich chocolatey flavor that pairs perfectly with the warm spices of traditional gingerbread—cinnamon, clove, and of course, ginger. In addition, the cookies are embellished with a simple glaze that’s a less fussy alternative to royal icing and can be made with just a few ingredients. For the best results, cover the dough with a sheet of parchment paper when you roll it out. It’s not essential, but it will ensure the cookies have a nice smooth surface for decorating.