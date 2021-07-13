Chocolate Delight
Erin Napier shares one of her favorite recipes from her grandmother, Ouida.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"My grandmother, Ouida Walters Rasberry, was the maker and keeper of our family's recipes," writes Erin Napier, HGTV star and co-host of Home Town alongside her husband, Ben Napier. Erin Napier's childhood memories are colored by time spent in Ouida's kitchen, learning her grandmother's Southern cooking secrets that could hardly be documented. Napier has followed through on her commitment to carry on her grandmother's culinary traditions; while cleaning out her late grandmother's house, she found a vault of Ouida's handwritten recipes stuffed in fruit-shaped canisters.
"They were all there: the peanut brittle, Jim's favorite Christmas cake, spaghetti and meatballs, and her famous creamy layered dessert called Chocolate Delight—a simple and frequent character on her dinner table alongside the hand-battered fried chicken and butter beans," Napier writes. "It felt like she was alive and well and giving us this one final gift that would carry on in us and our children and their children."
With layers of vanilla and chocolate pudding and a few hours in the fridge, Chocolate Delight might just bring back memories of summer nights long passed.