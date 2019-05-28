Somewhere between a brownie and a double chocolate cookie, these Chocolate Crinkle Cookies are crisp on the outside and exceptionally gooey on the inside. In fact, they're packed with so much chocolate that they'll fall apart if you remove them from the baking sheet before you've let them cool. By rolling the cookie dough balls in powdered sugar and gently pressing them down with a spatula in the middle of baking, the powdered sugar creates the crinkly effect across the surface that makes these cookies just as attractive to the eye as they are to the stomach. Instant espresso powder is used to highlight the chocolate flavor without making the cookies taste like coffee, and the salt called for in the recipe adds a nice edge to balance the rich sweetness. You can use all-purpose flour instead of cake flour if need be, but the cake flour helps to make the cookie extra tender, which is what you want when biting through mini puddles of semisweet chocolate suspended throughout each cookie.