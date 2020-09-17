Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops

These adorable red-nosed Marshmallow Reindeer Pops are a perfect afternoon activity for little elves. All you'll need are marshmallows, some festive straws or lollipop sticks, melted chocolate, broken pretzel halves, and some decorative candies. With these bright, seasonal additions, you can turn chocolate-covered marshmallows into gift-able treats. Once the chocolate has hardened on your marshmallows, you can gently wrap the individual pops in cellophane and tie with a pretty ribbon. Kids will love sharing this Christmas craft with their teachers and classmates.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Break pretzels in half to form antlers. Cut off the tip of red candies to form nose. Stick a lollipop stick into each marshmallow.

  • Melt chocolate and dip marshmallows into it, coating entirely. Press pretzels into marshmallows to form antlers.

  • Place two pearl candies onto each marshmallow while still wet with chocolate to form eyes. Press the red candy tips on for a nose.

  • Allow chocolate to dry completely before tying a ribbon on the lollipop stick below the reindeer head.

