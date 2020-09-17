Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops
These adorable red-nosed Marshmallow Reindeer Pops are a perfect afternoon activity for little elves. All you'll need are marshmallows, some festive straws or lollipop sticks, melted chocolate, broken pretzel halves, and some decorative candies. With these bright, seasonal additions, you can turn chocolate-covered marshmallows into gift-able treats. Once the chocolate has hardened on your marshmallows, you can gently wrap the individual pops in cellophane and tie with a pretty ribbon. Kids will love sharing this Christmas craft with their teachers and classmates.