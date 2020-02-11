Also known as chocolate pudding cake, chocolate cobbler is two desserts in one: a layer of tender cake mixed up with warm, pudding-like fudge. It's also made with basic pantry staples, so you can whip it up at a moment's notice or whenever a serious chocolate craving hits. Cobblers like this one are made in an unconventional way, but be sure to follow the directions. First, the batter is poured into a buttered baking dish, then a layer of dry ingredients are scattered on top, then boiling water is poured over the entire dish. Once the batter is in the baking dish, don't stir it. As the cobbler bakes, this will help it form pockets of pudding and cakelike crust. This Chocolate Cobbler serves eight people, making it a perfect dinner party dessert. When dinner is served, pop the baking dish in the oven, and dessert will be ready by the time everyone is done. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream!