Chocolate Cobbler

Also known as chocolate pudding cake, chocolate cobbler is two desserts in one.

By Pam Lolley

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Also known as chocolate pudding cake, chocolate cobbler is two desserts in one: a layer of tender cake mixed up with warm, pudding-like fudge. It's also made with basic pantry staples, so you can whip it up at a moment's notice or whenever a serious chocolate craving hits. Cobblers like this one are made in an unconventional way, but be sure to follow the directions. First, the batter is poured into a buttered baking dish, then a layer of dry ingredients are scattered on top, then boiling water is poured over the entire dish. Once the batter is in the baking dish, don't stir it. As the cobbler bakes, this will help it form pockets of pudding and cakelike crust. This Chocolate Cobbler serves eight people, making it a perfect dinner party dessert. When dinner is served, pop the baking dish in the oven, and dessert will be ready by the time everyone is done. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place butter in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Place dish in oven (the oven does not need to be fully preheated). Heat until butter melts, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Stir together flour, chocolate chips, ½ cup of the brown sugar, ⅓ cup of the granulated sugar, and 2 tablespoons of the cocoa in a medium bowl. Stir together milk and vanilla in a separate bowl. Stir milk mixture into flour mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter evenly over melted butter in baking dish (do not stir).

  • Stir together remaining 5 tablespoons cocoa, ¼ cup brown sugar, and ⅔ cup granulated sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over batter in baking dish (do not stir). Gently pour boiling water over mixture in dish (do not stir).

  • Bake in preheated oven until edges are golden brown and mixture is set on top, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve cobbler warm with vanilla ice cream.

