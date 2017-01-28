Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe
When it comes to something sweet to serve along with that post-dinner cup of coffee our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake takes the—well, cake.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When it comes to something sweet to serve along with that post-dinner cup of coffee our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake takes the—well, cake. This super easy slow-cooker recipe starts with a box of white cake mix. Unsweetened cocoa, ground cinnamon, and hot brewed coffee, are stirred in to add undeniably decadent flavor. Line the bottom and sides of slow cooker with aluminum foil. The foil should extend over the sides of the slow cooker about 2 to 3 inches. Next, add the batter to the slow cooker in two layers. Top the first layer with a package of dark chocolate morsels before adding the second half of the batter. This layering technique ensures a gooey chocolate center with each bite of this delicious cake. The slow cooker will cook on HIGH for 1 ½ hours or until the cake is set. Turn the slow cooker off and let it sit with the lid off for 30 minutes. Using the foil sides as handles, gently lift the cake from the slow cooker and place on a platter. Serve each slice with a generous helping of coffee ice cream and a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.