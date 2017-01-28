Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe

Rating: 2.5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

When it comes to something sweet to serve along with that post-dinner cup of coffee our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake takes the—well, cake.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

When it comes to something sweet to serve along with that post-dinner cup of coffee our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake takes the—well, cake. This super easy slow-cooker recipe starts with a box of white cake mix. Unsweetened cocoa, ground cinnamon, and hot brewed coffee, are stirred in to add undeniably decadent flavor. Line the bottom and sides of slow cooker with aluminum foil. The foil should extend over the sides of the slow cooker about 2 to 3 inches. Next, add the batter to the slow cooker in two layers. Top the first layer with a package of dark chocolate morsels before adding the second half of the batter. This layering technique ensures a gooey chocolate center with each bite of this delicious cake. The slow cooker will cook on HIGH for 1 ½ hours or until the cake is set. Turn the slow cooker off and let it sit with the lid off for 30 minutes. Using the foil sides as handles, gently lift the cake from the slow cooker and place on a platter. Serve each slice with a generous helping of coffee ice cream and a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together cake mix and next 6 ingredients.

    Advertisement

  • Line bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides. Lightly grease foil with cooking spray. Add half of batter, and sprinkle with morsels. Top with remaining batter. Cover and cook on HIGH 1 ½ hours or until set. Remove lid; let stand 30 minutes. Lift cake from slow cooker, using foil sides as handles. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/10/2021