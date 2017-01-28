Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe

I had most of the ingredients for this already so decided to try it despite the reviews. I opted to bake it in the oven instead though. In a 13x9 glass dish, it took about 50 min at 350 deg. I agree with the reviewer who said the texture is between a cake and mouse. The batter is very wet and thin so the chocolate chips just sunk to the bottom but it still tasted good! The cake did crack and wasn’t the prettiest - I’m not sure I’d make this for company. Someone else also mentioned that there was too much of a coffee taste and not enough chocolate but I really liked the taste. It tastes exactly like the name of the cake to me which is one reason I decided to try it because I love coffee and chocolate flavors together. If you’re looking for a super sweet chocolate cake, this is not for you. I’m sure adding the ice cream or whipped cream would sweeten it.

