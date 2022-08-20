Chocolate Chip Pancake Bake with Cinnamon-Pecan Streusel
Treat your breakfast crowd to a one-of-a-kind breakfast treat this weekend.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Get a head start on this pancake bake by making the pancakes in advance. That'll shave 30 minutes off your prep work, and it'll mean you can whip this breakfast casserole together before bed without having to drag out a griddle. Make and freeze the pancakes up to two months in advance. When you're ready to make the breakfast casserole, bring them out and put them on a tray or baking sheet to thaw gently. Then continue with Step 3.
While we love keeping this pancake bake simple—and kid-friendly—with chocolate chips, you could add fruit like blueberries. Spice up the streusel to match the fruity flavors of your other mix-ins. In place of maple syrup, you could make a fresh fruit syrup. In short, use this pancake bake recipe as a template for all kinds of delicious brunch innovation.