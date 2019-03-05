Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Who doesn't love a cookie cake? It's a thicker, softer chocolate chip cookie with a perfect (not-too-much) amount of frosting. It reminds us of childhood and tells us that there's something to celebrate. This Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake is both salty and sweet, and an addition of milk powder to the dough gives the cookie cake an extra does of milky goodness in every bite.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cookie Cake
Chocolate Frosting
Additional Equipment

Directions

  • Make the Cookie Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cream together butter and sugars for 3 minutes. Add egg and egg yolk, and beat for an additional 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract and milk, and beat for another 2 minutes.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together flour, milk powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Add to butter-sugar mixture, and mix on low until fully combined, about 1 minute. Add chocolate chips and fold into dough until evenly distributed.

  • Spread dough evenly into prepared springform pan, and bake until dough is just cooked through and the surface is lightly browned, 23 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool completely before removing from pan and frosting, about 1 hour.

  • Make the Chocolate Frosting: Beat all ingredients together until smooth and lightened in color, about 3 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022