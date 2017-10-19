Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

If your family is getting bored with the same pecan pie recipe every year at Thanksgiving dinner, this is the best recipe to swap it with. You actually might want to make two, because this decadent pie will be the first item finished off at the dessert table. Chocolate-lovers at your Thanksgiving feast will love this dessert, but it will satisfy the classic pecan pie fans, too. Like many Southern recipes, this one gets added warmth and flavor from a splash of bourbon, but of course, you can always substitute water. This Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie has the rich, gooey texture you crave in every bite. And with only 15 minutes of hands-on time, this dessert won't put a dent in your Thanksgiving prep. This pie recipe is so quick and easy to make partially because it calls for a refrigerated piecrust. If you have time, you can always make our Single-Crust Pie Pastry instead to make this recipe 100 percent homemade. Like other pecan pies, we think this one would be over-the-top delicious served with a spoonful of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.