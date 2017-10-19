Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

This Thanksgiving, give your classic pecan pie a chocolate-bourbon flavor upgrade.

By Cynthia Ann Briscoe

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 to 8
If your family is getting bored with the same pecan pie recipe every year at Thanksgiving dinner, this is the best recipe to swap it with. You actually might want to make two, because this decadent pie will be the first item finished off at the dessert table. Chocolate-lovers at your Thanksgiving feast will love this dessert, but it will satisfy the classic pecan pie fans, too. Like many Southern recipes, this one gets added warmth and flavor from a splash of bourbon, but of course, you can always substitute water. This Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie has the rich, gooey texture you crave in every bite. And with only 15 minutes of hands-on time, this dessert won't put a dent in your Thanksgiving prep. This pie recipe is so quick and easy to make partially because it calls for a refrigerated piecrust. If you have time, you can always make our Single-Crust Pie Pastry instead to make this recipe 100 percent homemade. Like other pecan pies, we think this one would be over-the-top delicious served with a spoonful of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325ºF. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate according to package directions; fold edges under, and crimp. Sprinkle pecans and chocolate evenly onto bottom of piecrust.

  • Stir together corn syrup and next 3 ingredients in a large saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Whisk together eggs and next 4 ingredients. Gradually whisk one-fourth of hot corn syrup mixture into egg mixture; add to remaining hot corn syrup mixture, whisking constantly. Pour filling into prepared piecrust.

  • Bake at 325°F for 55 minutes or until set; cool pie completely on a wire rack (about 1 hour).

