When asked to describe this Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie, one Test Kitchen professional said: "I could eat this every single day of my life and never get tired of it." With ingredients that are all readily accessible, this pie is a great pantry-based dessert that's guaranteed to wow a crowd. When your family gets a taste of this pie, they'll go bananas.

Ultrarich chocolate custard makes this classic cream pie over-the-top delicious. If you prefer less sweetness, opt for bittersweet chocolate chips. When shopping for this recipe, be choosy with your bananas. Choose bright yellow bananas with no brown spots (or very few). Overripe ones will be too mushy.

The best part of this pie? It barely requires any baking. After blind baking your pie crust (we use pre-packaged here, but feel free to make your own), all you have to do is layer, refrigerate, and wait. The only finnicky part of this recipe is making the custard. Our Test Kitchen notes that, to set yourself up for custard success, it's important to keep your heat at medium-low and to whisk constantly—this prevents your filling from over-cooking and keeps it nice and creamy.