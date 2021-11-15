Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
This recipe will complete your cookie tray.
You've seen thumbprints filled with all kinds of jam, but this year, we're changing things up. Forget the Hershey's kiss—we're bringing a touch of indulgence to these holiday thumbprints with a rich swirl of chocolate ganache. The glossy cherry adds the perfect, festive touch to sophisticated Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies. These cookies will win adults over with their flavor and kids over with their whimsical charm.
In this recipe, a classic buttery thumbprint cookie gains crunch from chopped almonds and height from a fluffy chocolate filling. Filled with whipped chocolate ganache and topped with a stemmed maraschino cherry, these dramatically embellished sweets would be a perfect finish to any celebratory meal.
The base of these chocolate thumbprint cookies can be made ahead of time, but for the best results, we suggest filling and decorating them no more than a few hours before serving. Present these cookies on a pretty gold platter and enjoy with a cup of coffee (or, for the kids, a glass of milk).