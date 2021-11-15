You've seen thumbprints filled with all kinds of jam, but this year, we're changing things up. Forget the Hershey's kiss—we're bringing a touch of indulgence to these holiday thumbprints with a rich swirl of chocolate ganache. The glossy cherry adds the perfect, festive touch to sophisticated Chocolate-Almond Thumbprint Cookies. These cookies will win adults over with their flavor and kids over with their whimsical charm.

In this recipe, a classic buttery thumbprint cookie gains crunch from chopped almonds and height from a fluffy chocolate filling. Filled with whipped chocolate ganache and topped with a stemmed maraschino cherry, these dramatically embellished sweets would be a perfect finish to any celebratory meal.