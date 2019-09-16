Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

Petit fours are much more approachable and easier to make than one may expect. This recipe is here to prove it. With only 20 minutes of active time and a chocolate ganache executed entirely in the microwave, these delicate cakes are quick to whip up and simple to assemble (just be sure to allow the cakes sufficient time to cool).A traditional petit fours glaze is light cream in color and thin in texture, often acting like a sheer mask that only highlights the bumps and ridges of the cake—this chocolate ganache coating solves that problem. It's dark and thick, masking all of the cakes' lumpy imperfections like our favorite foundation.Perfect for birthdays and showers, these miniature cakes are simple and elegant. Plus, you can make and freeze them ahead for easy entertaining. After all, who can resist a tray of petit fours? With irresistible flavors of chocolate, almond, and apricot, these petit fours are the perfect way to end a light lunch. They'll complement a variety of pastries and miniature scones, adding a bit of chocolatey richness to any spread.

By Southern Living

Credit: Southern Living

20 mins
20 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Yield:
36 petit fours
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease, with shortening, the bottom and sides of 2 (15- x 10-inch) jelly-roll pans, and line with wax paper; grease with shortening and flour wax paper. Set aside.

  • Beat butter and almond paste at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in flour, and spread batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 400°F for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

  • Turn 1 cake out onto a flat surface; remove and discard wax paper, and spread with apricot filling. Top with remaining cake, and cut with a 11/2-inch round cutter.

  • Make Chocolate Ganache: Microwave 1 cup whipping cream in a 2-cup glass measuring cup at HIGH 2 minutes. Add 2 cups semisweet chocolate morsels, stirring until melted. Makes 2 cups.

  • Place cakes on a wire rack in a large shallow pan. Using a squeeze bottle, coat top and sides with warm Chocolate Ganache. (Spoon up excess frosting that drips through rack; reheat and refill bottle, and use to continue frosting cakes.) Chill cakes at least 30 minutes. Freeze up to 3 months.

Chef's Note

1 (10-oz.) jar apricot spreadable fruit may be substituted for canned apricot filling.

