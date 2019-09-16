Petit fours are much more approachable and easier to make than one may expect. This recipe is here to prove it. With only 20 minutes of active time and a chocolate ganache executed entirely in the microwave, these delicate cakes are quick to whip up and simple to assemble (just be sure to allow the cakes sufficient time to cool).A traditional petit fours glaze is light cream in color and thin in texture, often acting like a sheer mask that only highlights the bumps and ridges of the cake—this chocolate ganache coating solves that problem. It's dark and thick, masking all of the cakes' lumpy imperfections like our favorite foundation.Perfect for birthdays and showers, these miniature cakes are simple and elegant. Plus, you can make and freeze them ahead for easy entertaining. After all, who can resist a tray of petit fours? With irresistible flavors of chocolate, almond, and apricot, these petit fours are the perfect way to end a light lunch. They'll complement a variety of pastries and miniature scones, adding a bit of chocolatey richness to any spread.