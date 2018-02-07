Chive-Radish Compound Butter Recipe

This Chive-Radish Compound Butter was a taste-tester favorite in the Test Kitchen, and we think you'll feel the same way once you try it for yourself. This recipe only has four ingredients, but the extra flavor will make a world of difference wherever you spread this butter. To make it, simply beat softened butter with salt until it's light and fluffy. Stir in chopped radishes and chives, and you're done! Chill the butter until you're ready to serve, and enjoy. Not only would our Chive-Radish Compound Butter be delicious on our Ham Biscuits, you could swipe a bit of it on with just about anything. Whether on cornbread at breakfast, lunch or dinner, baked potatoes, grilled cheese sandwiches, or even steak, there are endless options for this butter. Chive-Radish Compound Butter adds a little flair to any dish, and even though plain butter has never done us wrong, our chive-radish version adds more flavor to whatever you put it on. If you're hosting a dinner party or family gathering and want to go all out on presentation, be sure to use all the red outsides of the radishes for beautiful color. And be sure to serve this butter in a pretty ramekin or your best butter dish. Although they're more of an antique find these days, we think every Southern cook should have a nice butter dish, which is the perfect home for this delicious compound butter.