Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Smoky chipotle powder adds intense flavor to these shrimp tacos, but it's balanced by a creamy, cool slaw.
Gallery
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely
Recipe Summary
Don't reserve these weeknight tacos for just Tuesdays. This recipe turns the frozen shrimp hanging out in the freezer into a satisfying dinner in 15 minutes. Another clever shortcut is using grocery store coleslaw mix to create a crunchy topping. A little sliced red onion, cilantro, and lime-mayonnaise dressing bring freshness to the pre-packaged salad mix while still saving you most of the chopping.
The key to this easy recipe is using paper towels to thoroughly pat the thawed shrimp dry so they sear and not steam in the pan. Garnish with more cilantro and serve with your favorite hot sauce for a little extra heat.