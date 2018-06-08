Chipotle Pimiento Cheese Recipe
Give your classic pimiento cheese an extra kick with some chipotle chiles. Who says you can't make a classic better? We started with our Basic Pimiento Cheese and made a few adjustments to give this spread the extra heat your friends and family will love. Lime juice, chipotle chiles and pepper Jack cheese combine perfectly for a personalized take on a Southern classic. Be sure you hand shred your cheese. The pre-grated stuff just doesn't taste the same. It only takes 15 minutes to come together, and the extra effort is totally worth it. We prefer diced pimientos to sliced. So find an excuse for making a batch of this tasty Chipotle Pimiento Cheese.