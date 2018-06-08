Chipotle Pimiento Cheese Recipe

Give your classic pimiento cheese an extra kick with some chipotle chiles. Who says you can't make a classic better? We started with our Basic Pimiento Cheese and made a few adjustments to give this spread the extra heat your friends and family will love. Lime juice, chipotle chiles and pepper Jack cheese combine perfectly for a personalized take on a Southern classic. Be sure you hand shred your cheese. The pre-grated stuff just doesn't taste the same. It only takes 15 minutes to come together, and the extra effort is totally worth it. We prefer diced pimientos to sliced. So find an excuse for making a batch of this tasty Chipotle Pimiento Cheese.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, chipotle chiles, lime juice and cayenne in a large bowl.

  • Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

