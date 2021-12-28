Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash
A little sweet, a little spicy, and a whole lot of yum.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
This is not your average chicken dinner. With a chipotle-maple glaze and a side of candied acorn squash, these chicken thighs are anything but ordinary. Sweet and savory collide in our Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash.
The combination of dried chile powder and adobo sauce gives these chicken thighs a nice kick, matched with the sweetness of the maple syrup and the squash. Tender and sweet squash soaks up the savory chicken juices and caramelizes with the maple syrup. Delicata squash works just as well as acorn squash in this recipe because it's also sweet with edible skin.
The key to the crispy finish on these chicken thighs is a quick blast in the broiler after baking. Be sure to watch your chicken closely while it broils—you want it to char, but not to burn. A few additional tips from our Test Kitchen: cutting the squash into 1-inch pieces ensures that they cook in the same amount of time as the chicken. Microwaving the adobo sauce mixture helps it reduce slightly, so it glazes the chicken better. Keep the dish colorful with a finish of pomegranate arils and cilantro.