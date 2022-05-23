Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Chicken dinner and taco night collide.
Recipe Summary
Taco Tuesday has a standing spot on our calendars. We love a recipe that relies on simple pantry staples to deliver a meal that's super-charged with flavor. This week, ditch the ground beef and taco seasoning packets in favor of main dish that's more exciting, but just as easy to execute: Chipotle Chicken Tacos.
One of the key ingredients in this recipe is a jar of salsa from the supermarket. Yes, really. The salsa creates a spice-packed cooking liquid for the chicken to stew in, adding big flavor from the very beginning. When shopping, pick a jarred salsa with a chunky consistency. "Restaurant-style" and "cantina" salsas are too watery for this recipe.
Most of the flavor of the dish comes from the jarred salsa, which tenderizes the chicken thighs and infuses them with tomato and spice. Honey and canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce play the supporting roles that take this dish to the next level. Since this chicken cooks in the multicooker, it develops the flavor that'd usually require hours of stewing in a matter of minutes. We recommend topping these Chipotle Chicken Tacos with avocado, sour cream, lime, and cilantro.