If you've spent any time in Lubbock, Texas, this year-round sipper is likely already familiar to you. A refreshing blend of vodka, lemon juice, and soda water, the Chilton is the signature drink of the West Texas city and a cousin to the state's beloved Ranch Water. According to local legend, a bartender at the Lubbock Country Club first concocted the beverage with the help of a thirsty patron named Dr. Chilton. In 2015, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal attempted to confirm this origin story without success. While the cocktail's beginnings may be murky, a Chilton sounds like just the drink to quench your thirst after a sunny day on the golf course or the tennis court.