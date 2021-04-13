Chilled Cucumber Soup
Cool off with a bowl of cucumber soup this summer.
This summer, stay cool as a cucumber. We're lucky that cucumbers come into season right as temperatures start to rise. This versatile ingredient deserves much more than a supporting role in salads. Like melons, which are also members of the gourd family, cucumbers have a satisfying crunch and a mild, fruity yet herbal aroma and flavor that make salads, cocktails, soups, and even water more refreshing. One of our favorite ways to use this seasonal stunner? Chilled Cucumber Soup.
The ideal starter for teatime (especially when paired with Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches), our Chilled Cucumber Soup looks just as good as it tastes. This smooth and refreshing chilled soup boasts a vibrant green color and a fresh flavor to match. In addition to cucumber, this soup is packed full of green ingredients—from avocado, which adds a natural creaminess, to herbs like basil, parsley, and scallions. A generous splash of lime juice brings a welcome zing to this soup, while Greek yogurt adds body and tang. The ice water helps to keep the soup as bright and vibrant as possible. A final drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil heightens all the other flavors, while sliced cucumber, basil leaves, and black pepper to garnish bring the wow-factor.
The best part? This soup doesn't require any cooking at all. Simply zap all the ingredients in the blender, then let it chill for 30 minutes. Does it get any easier?