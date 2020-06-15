Looking for an easy homemade snack to upgrade cocktail hour? Whether you're hanging out with friends on the porch over beers or throwing a fancier gathering with cocktails, these Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts will fit the bill. Made with just six ingredients—including the peanuts—it's a sweet-and-spicy snack that everyone will love. Fresh lime juice and zest balance out the sweetness of the honey, while ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper add a nice kick. (Feel free to increase the amount of both of these spices if you want something extra spicy.) The nuts are roasted in a very low oven, which helps evaporate the lime juice while also keeps the honey from burning. Don't be tempted to rush this process and turn up the heat. The recipe makes enough Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts to serve eight people, and it can easily be halved or quadrupled depending on the size of your party. Best of all, it can be made in advance so you can cross one more thing off of your to-do list. Roast the nuts as directed in the recipe, then allow them to cool to room temperature. Store the Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts in an airtight container at room temperature up to two days ahead. No matter who's gathering or what you're drinking, you'll feel like the best host in the world when you set out of bowl of these nuts.