Breakfast Chilaquiles Casserole

Two shortcuts make this breakfast casserole a breeze to prepare, but the resulting dish is anything but basic.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Missie Neville Crawford

20 mins
45 mins
6
Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican breakfast dish. An innovative meal, chilaquiles are designed to use up yesterday's leftover tortillas for today's breakfast. This chilaquiles recipe uses corn tostadas for the same effect (and without the need to deep fry first thing in the morning), but if you happen to have leftover tortilla chips or some crisped up fresh tortillas, they'd work here, too.

We've sped things up another way: store-bought enchilada sauce, though you're welcome to use any leftover sauce you may have from homemade enchiladas. The chips or tostada pieces are typically simmered in the sauce in a skillet, but we've made this chilaquiles breakfast casserole perfect for a crowd, so the tostadas will cook in the sauce during the oven bake.

Speaking of crowds, leave the toppings off the casserole, and when guests scoop their serving, they can pick from any array of toppings for their own breakfast. We like fresh cilantro, fresh radishes, queso fresco, sour cream, and salsa, and don't forget the hot sauce.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook chorizo and onion in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often to break up sausage, until cooked through and onion is tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir enchilada sauce into sausage mixture.  

  • Arrange 7 of the corn tostadas in bottom of a 13- x 9-inch baking dish, breaking to fit. Top with half of sausage mixture; sprinkle evenly with half of the shredded cheese. Repeat layers. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling, about 20 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high until bubbling. Carefully crack eggs, in batches, into frying pan 1 at a time. Cook until whites are set but yolks are still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. (For firmer yolks, flip eggs and cook 1 minute longer.) 

  • Top hot casserole with fried eggs, and serve immediately with toppings.  

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/26/2022