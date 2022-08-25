Breakfast Chilaquiles Casserole
Two shortcuts make this breakfast casserole a breeze to prepare, but the resulting dish is anything but basic.
Recipe Summary
Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican breakfast dish. An innovative meal, chilaquiles are designed to use up yesterday's leftover tortillas for today's breakfast. This chilaquiles recipe uses corn tostadas for the same effect (and without the need to deep fry first thing in the morning), but if you happen to have leftover tortilla chips or some crisped up fresh tortillas, they'd work here, too.
We've sped things up another way: store-bought enchilada sauce, though you're welcome to use any leftover sauce you may have from homemade enchiladas. The chips or tostada pieces are typically simmered in the sauce in a skillet, but we've made this chilaquiles breakfast casserole perfect for a crowd, so the tostadas will cook in the sauce during the oven bake.
Speaking of crowds, leave the toppings off the casserole, and when guests scoop their serving, they can pick from any array of toppings for their own breakfast. We like fresh cilantro, fresh radishes, queso fresco, sour cream, and salsa, and don't forget the hot sauce.