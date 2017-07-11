Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad Recipe

The beans, chicken, and dressing can all be made a day ahead in your slow-cooker. Assemble this meal in minutes and round out this light summer salad with a loaf of crusty bread. If you have any leftover, it will make a great lunch the following day. Slow cooking requires little fat, so trim the excess from meats and poultry. Preserve the flavor of fresh herbs by adding them to the dish once it comes out of the slow cooker. Removing the slow cooker lid while cooking releases valuable heat, so resist the urge to check on the dish as it cooks.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans, stock, garlic, paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours.

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high; add chicken, and cook until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Nestle chicken into beans in slow cooker at the end of the 6-hour bean cook time. Cover and cook until chicken and beans are tender and done, about 2 hours. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; remove meat from bones, and shred. Remove 3 cups of beans, and drain well, reserving any remaining beans in slow cooker for another use. Set chicken and 3 cups beans aside to cool.

  • Squeeze juice from 1 orange to equal 1/4 cup. Peel remaining 2 oranges, and cut into segments. Whisk together orange juice, vinegar, shallots, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Add remaining 1/2 cup oil in a steady stream, whisking until incorporated. Add spinach, shredded chicken, beans, orange segments, almonds, and cheese, and toss with the dressing.

