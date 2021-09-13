For this simple weeknight dinner, the secret is in the sauce. We're jazzing up a tried-and-true protein— chicken thighs —with a uniquely flavorful sauce that practically makes itself. Our recipe for Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce is sure to be a weeknight supper winner .

This recipe is proof that you don't need tons of fancy ingredients to make a great sauce. In this simple chicken dish, we reimagine the classic tomato sauce, adding one secret ingredient—capers—to revolutionize the flavor. Capers bring a briny, tangy factor to this tomato sauce, complementing the sauce's simple seasoning. Instead of using this sauce to blanket penne pasta or a panko-crusted chicken breast, we've paired it with roasted chicken thighs, adding serious flavor that carries the dish. We change things up even more with the starch selection—instead of pasta or rice, this chicken rests on a bed of hot grits. All three elements of this dish—the grits, tomato sauce, and crispy-skinned chicken thighs—are prepared separately, but once combined, they work in perfect harmony.