Chicken Tamales with Roasted Tomato-and-Dried Chile Sauce

"For many Southerners of Latin American heritage, Christmas means tamales: tender dumplings wrapped in leaves, like little presents," writes Sandra A. Gutierrez, author of four cookbooks, including The New Southern-Latino Table. Gutierrez spent childhood holidays at her grandmother Mita's estate, firmly planted in her spot on the tamale assembly line; now, Gutierrez hosts her very own tamaladas in her North Carolina home.

If you have never attended a tamalada, an event centered around communal tamale-making, Gutierrez is here to help you create an authentic experience in your home. These rich, fiery chicken tamales are absolutely worth the effort required to make them from scratch. The masa is moist and tender, with a burst of succulent flavor from the lard. The sauce is deep and rich with a touch of heat from the guajillo chiles—by the time the heat resides, you're ready for another bite. For the complete package, top each tamale with more sauce, crumbled queso fresco, and chopped parsley. Eat them for lunch, dinner, or as a snack any time in the day.