Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil Recipe

Quick-cooking chicken and shrimp partner up with flavorful peppers, zucchini, and onions to create fun summer kebabs, perfect for a weeknight meal. While you are soaking the bamboo skewers, you can make the basil oil, cube the chicken and cut the vegetables. Keep an eye on the kebabs once you get them all on the grill—the shrimp kebabs will cook a little quicker than the chicken kebabs. You can also make the basil vinaigrette a day or so in advance and store in the fridge until you are ready to use it; shake it to blend well. The basil oil also makes a great dipping oil for pieces of torn bread.

By Karen Rankin
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak wooden skewers in water 30 minutes; drain. Meanwhile, bring 2 cups water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Add fresh basil, and cook, stirring constantly, until leaves wilt. Drain and pat leaves dry with a paper towel. Place basil, vinegar, 1/2 cup of the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper in a blender. Process until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Thread 6 chicken cubes, 2 red bell pepper pieces, 2 yellow bell pepper pieces, 3 onion pieces, and 2 zucchini pieces alternately onto each of 6 skewers. Repeat procedure with remaining 6 skewers, threading each with 6 shrimp, 2 red bell pepper pieces, 2 yellow bell pepper pieces, 3 onion pieces, and 2 zucchini pieces. Drizzle skewers evenly with remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

  • Grill, uncovered, until chicken and shrimp are done and vegetables are lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes per side. (Shrimp kebabs will cook more quickly than chicken kebabs.) Transfer kebabs to a serving platter as they finish cooking. Brush evenly with half of the basil oil. Serve with remaining basil oil for dipping or drizzling.

