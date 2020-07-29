Chicken-and-Shrimp Kebabs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil Recipe
Quick-cooking chicken and shrimp partner up with flavorful peppers, zucchini, and onions to create fun summer kebabs, perfect for a weeknight meal. While you are soaking the bamboo skewers, you can make the basil oil, cube the chicken and cut the vegetables. Keep an eye on the kebabs once you get them all on the grill—the shrimp kebabs will cook a little quicker than the chicken kebabs. You can also make the basil vinaigrette a day or so in advance and store in the fridge until you are ready to use it; shake it to blend well. The basil oil also makes a great dipping oil for pieces of torn bread.