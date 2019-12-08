Chicken Scallopini

This 30-minute, one-skillet Chicken Scallopini is ready for even your craziest weeknights. "We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!" said one Test Kitchen Professional. The rest of the Test Kitchen couldn't stop raving about the creamy, decadent sauce. The mushroom sauce was described as having "the perfect texture and body." The sauce is rich, but the lemon zest and fresh parsley keep it from feeling too heavy. Tender, crispy, and juicy chicken with a rich mushroom sauce pairs well with any number of side dishes, but our Test Kitchen has several recommendations. If you want to really play up that amazing sauce, serve this recipe over linguine, spaghetti, or whatever noodles you have on hand, along with asparagus, broccoli, or another green veggie for a complete meal. One pro tip: Choose a wine you'd actually drink for this recipe, as you'll have some leftover to enjoy with your meal. It simply doesn't get better than a 30-minute dinner that's made in your skillet. Family-friendly, decadent but not too heavy, and so easy, this Chicken Scallopini will become an "Old Faithful" for you, too.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 chicken cutlet, about 1/3 cup sauce)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts on a work surface, and cut each horizontally in half to make 2 thin cutlets. Place cutlets between 2 pieces of plastic wrap, and flatten to 1/2-inch thickness using the flat side of a meat mallet (or use a rolling pin or the bottom of a skillet). Season cutlets evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Place 1/2 cup of the flour in a shallow dish; dredge cutlets in flour to coat both sides.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. When oil is shimmering, add chicken cutlets, and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn chicken over, and cook until chicken is cooked through, about 2 more minutes. (Cook in 2 batches, if necessary, to avoid crowding in skillet.) Place cutlets on a plate lined with paper towels; cover to keep warm.

  • Melt butter in skillet over medium; add mushrooms, shallots, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add remaining 1 teaspoon flour; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add wine, and cook, stirring often, until wine is reduced to about half, about 2 minutes. Stir in whipping cream, parsley, and lemon zest, and remove from heat. Serve sauce with chicken cutlets, sprinkled with lemon zest.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022