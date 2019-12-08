This 30-minute, one-skillet Chicken Scallopini is ready for even your craziest weeknights. "We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!" said one Test Kitchen Professional. The rest of the Test Kitchen couldn't stop raving about the creamy, decadent sauce. The mushroom sauce was described as having "the perfect texture and body." The sauce is rich, but the lemon zest and fresh parsley keep it from feeling too heavy. Tender, crispy, and juicy chicken with a rich mushroom sauce pairs well with any number of side dishes, but our Test Kitchen has several recommendations. If you want to really play up that amazing sauce, serve this recipe over linguine, spaghetti, or whatever noodles you have on hand, along with asparagus, broccoli, or another green veggie for a complete meal. One pro tip: Choose a wine you'd actually drink for this recipe, as you'll have some leftover to enjoy with your meal. It simply doesn't get better than a 30-minute dinner that's made in your skillet. Family-friendly, decadent but not too heavy, and so easy, this Chicken Scallopini will become an "Old Faithful" for you, too.