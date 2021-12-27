Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup
A new spin on a childhood classic.
It's chicken soup season. And no, we're not talking chicken noodle. Our Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup is the fresh take on chicken soup that's sure to become a family favorite.
Rather than leaning on carrots and celery for nutritional points, this chicken sausage soup gains plenty of vitamins from a nice bunch of lacinato kale. Instead of simply disappearing into the fold, the hearty kale—which is high in potassium, antioxidants, and vitamin B6—holds its own in this soup. Onions and garlic create a savory aroma from the beginning, while Yukon Gold potatoes add body to the soup. Ditch the rotisserie chicken. We're changing the game with succulent, moist chicken sausage, which stews alongside kale, carrots, and nutmeg. Half a cup of heavy cream stirred in at the very end brings a dose of decadence to this soup, really helping it stick to your bones. This one-pot soup is a full meal all on its own, but we love it served with a slice of crusty bread.