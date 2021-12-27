Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup

A new spin on a childhood classic.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
It's chicken soup season. And no, we're not talking chicken noodle. Our Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup is the fresh take on chicken soup that's sure to become a family favorite.

Rather than leaning on carrots and celery for nutritional points, this chicken sausage soup gains plenty of vitamins from a nice bunch of lacinato kale. Instead of simply disappearing into the fold, the hearty kale—which is high in potassium, antioxidants, and vitamin B6—holds its own in this soup. Onions and garlic create a savory aroma from the beginning, while Yukon Gold potatoes add body to the soup. Ditch the rotisserie chicken. We're changing the game with succulent, moist chicken sausage, which stews alongside kale, carrots, and nutmeg. Half a cup of heavy cream stirred in at the very end brings a dose of decadence to this soup, really helping it stick to your bones. This one-pot soup is a full meal all on its own, but we love it served with a slice of crusty bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. 

  • Add potatoes to broth mixture; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in sausage, kale, carrots, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until kale, carrots, and potatoes are tender and soup is heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in heavy cream. 

  • Top bowls of soup with Swiss cheese, hot sauce, and black pepper.

© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/28/2021