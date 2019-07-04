Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

This light and fresh supper will hit the spot on a hot summer night—which also happens to be when the best tomatoes are in season. This easy recipe calls for just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper) and doesn’t require you to heat up the kitchen, thanks to a rotisserie chicken. Choose large, meaty beefsteak tomatoes for this dish; they can hold enough chicken salad to make a satisfying meal. It’s okay if they aren’t perfectly round (many beefsteaks and heirloom varieties have unusual shapes) as long as they are large and flat-bottomed. Serve the stuffed tomatoes with crusty bread and mixed greens for a refreshingly simple meal.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove and discard tops of tomatoes; then core and seed them.

  • Stir together next 6 ingredients in a bowl until combined. Spoon about 1/2 cup mixture into each cored tomato. (Cover and refrigerate leftover chicken salad up to 5 days.)

