Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
This light and fresh supper will hit the spot on a hot summer night—which also happens to be when the best tomatoes are in season. This easy recipe calls for just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper) and doesn’t require you to heat up the kitchen, thanks to a rotisserie chicken. Choose large, meaty beefsteak tomatoes for this dish; they can hold enough chicken salad to make a satisfying meal. It’s okay if they aren’t perfectly round (many beefsteaks and heirloom varieties have unusual shapes) as long as they are large and flat-bottomed. Serve the stuffed tomatoes with crusty bread and mixed greens for a refreshingly simple meal.